Marjorie Eilert McCord, 83, passed away January 27, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 1pm-1:30pm Saturday, February 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel Hazlehurst. Memorial services will be 1:30pm Saturday at First Baptist Church Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

She is survived by daughter, Ruth McCord Alchin (Joel) of Hazlehurst; son, David Alan McCord (Mary Grace) of Gretna, LA; grandsons, Ian Kennedy, Tristan McCord, and Erik McCord.