Cublean Mims passed away in her home in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi on July 27, 1937 to the late Jessie Mae Shannon and Jesse Lee Mims Jr.

Cublean Mims is survived by her three children: Clarica Lee, Ronnie (Amelia) and Donnie Mims. Grandchildren: Ernest, Andre, Leatrice, Cardell Mims, Ryan, Ronell Demesme, Tequila Bardell, Johnny, Louis Skipper, and Donnie Mims Jr. 22 Great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

Cublean leaves her three sisters to cherish her loving memories: Georgia Mims Abington (Larry) of Chicago, Illinois, Patricia Johnson, and Rachelle Mims of Oakland, California. Two brothers: Jesse Lee Mims and Ersell Mims of Oakland, California. Cublean is preceded in by her late parents (Jessie Shannon and Jesse Mims Jr.), her brothers (Frank Lee Shannon Mims and Reginald Mims), and her sisters (Mary Louise Duncan, Carrie Carter, and Jeanette Mims).

Relatives, friends of the family, Tulane Medical Hospital, and the staff of Egan Hospice are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Friday, February 1, 2019. Visitation begins at 11:00am at Hazlehurst Funeral Home 16130 Highway 51 N, Hazlehurst, MS 39083. Graveside funeral service begins at 12:30pm at Shady Grove Cemetery, Rev. Martin Washington officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Hazlehurst Funeral Home of Hazlehurst, Mississippi.