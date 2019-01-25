Services for Mr. Robert “Bob” Weisinger, of Wesson are 2:00 pm Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Mt Zion Baptist Church with burial at church cemetery.

Visitation is Saturday, January 26, at Riverwood Family from 4:00-8:00 pm.

Mr. Robert “Bob” Weisinger, 85, went to be with his Lord on January 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1933 to the late Raymond Edward Weisinger and Ada Guice Weisinger He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Recipient. He was member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School. He loved his church and his country. Mr. Weisinger retired as a Pharmaceutical Salesman for Schering-Plough, was a Master Mason (Pearl Lodge) as well as a member of the American Legion. He was professional boxer and fought with the Golden Glove. He also had his pilots license and loved attending Gospel Music Festivals and camping

Preceding him in death are his parents.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Henrietta; son and daughter-in-law, Dr’s. Lee and Karen Walton; sister, JoAnne Godwin and husband Thad and 5 grandchildren, Maggie Walton, Christian Barnard and wife Ashton, Matthew Walton and wife Mariah, Jordan Barnard and Nick Barnard and 4 great grandchildren, Hayden, Bryson, Jace and Anakin.

Memorial can be given in his name to the Hope House in Jackson, MS.