Mr. George Wiggins, 92, of Hazlehurst, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle C. M. E. Church with interment in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will be in the Copiah County Courier.