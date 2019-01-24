William Moore Turnbo, 69, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 23, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church. Memorial services will be 2pm Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Turnbo was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. He was a part of the Volunteer Fire Department in Wesson. He was a disc jockey at WMDC in Hazlehurst and other various stations. He helped organize and start the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Radio Station. He loved to cook and won a cook off in Wesson and he enjoyed watching movies and the food network with his grandson Will.

Mr. Turnbo was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Johns Turnbo, Sr.; mother, Mary Louise Turnbo; brother, Ralph Johns Turnbo, Jr.; and son-in-law, Stephen Beagles

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Lynette Turnbo; daughters, Bethany Louise Turnbo and Melissa Joann Turnbo King (Darrell) both of Crystal Springs; brother, James Turnbo of Hattiesburg; and one grandchild, William Ellison King.