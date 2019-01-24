Delta State area alumni meeting

The South Central Chapter of the Delta State Alumni Association will be meeting Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Mitchell’s, 1203 Hampton Drive, Brookhaven. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and program at 6:30. Cost of the meal is $15 per person. All DSU Alumni or friends of DSU are invited. Any prospective DSU students are invited to the event free of charge.

To register or for more information, you may contact the DSU Alumni Association at 1003 Sunflower Road, Cleveland, MS 38732-9969 or by calling 662-846-4660 or visiting www.deltastategiving.org/alumniassociation/southcentralevent.