The funeral service for Constable Ronnie Earls will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service with interment at Sylvarena Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson. Friends may visit the family from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 23, at Riverwood Family and will resume on Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of the service.

Mr. Virgil Ronald Earls, 68, of Wesson, passed from this life on January 20, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born on May 13, 1950 to the late Lee Virgil Earls and Margurette Furlow Earls. Mr. Earls began serving as Copiah County Constable, Post 2, in Wesson, MS, in 1982. He also worked in the carpentry business and he received the Wesson Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Ronnie was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, he will be missed by all those who loved him.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers, Randolph, George, and Mitchell Earls; sister, Irene Earls Ramsey; nephew, Jerry Earls, Jr.; niece, Kay Blalock; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Purser, Sr.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are, his wife, Debbie Bennett Earls; daughter, Lisa Smith and husband, Briley; brothers, Jerry Earls, Sr. and Lee V. Earls, Sr.; sisters, Ina Taylor, Genice Inabnet, and Donnis Renfroe and sister-in-law, Patricia Purser. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Aubree Lee Smith and James Brantley Smith, his special friends, Phillip and LeaAnn Knight; and a host of special nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

