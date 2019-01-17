Indians do a double on the Wilkinson Wildcats
By Editor | January 17, 2019
Hazlehurst boys and girls opened up district play Tuesday night, Jan. 8, at home against the Wilkinson County Wildcats. All games start at 6:00 p.m. Come out and support the Indians and Lady Indians.
Keep up with the Indians in basketball in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in Sports
Related Posts
Cobras fall at Columbia in district matchup
January 17, 2019
Tylertown sweeps Wesson as Region play begins
January 10, 2019 | No Comments »
4-H members receive awards
December 19, 2018 | No Comments »
South Pike visits Wesson
December 19, 2018 | No Comments »
Cobras have mixed bag
November 29, 2018 | No Comments »