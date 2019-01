Stacy Lee Mullen, 50, of Wesson, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at his home.

Services will be held Friday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

Mr. Mullen was born Jan. 17, 1968