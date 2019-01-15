Murray Lott

Murray Edmundson Lott, 54, lifelong resident of Hazlehurst passed away January 11, 2019. Visitation will be 3pm-5pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 5pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Murray had many many friends of all ages. He was known as “Scooby” by all his friends throughout his working days and Murdock as well. By all the kids which he loved so much, being just a big kid himself, he was known as Uncle Mur! As a kid himself Dr. John Long labeled him “Turnip Patch”.

Murray was a truck driver by profession and loved the “big trucks” from an early age. He was a hard worker and enjoyed tinkering and just staying busy. He was so mechanically inclined from an early age.

He enjoyed the outdoors but mostly when he could be with the kids whether it be hunting, fishing or just hanging out. Murray had the biggest heart ever and would do anything for anybody. His infectious smile and laughter could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

One of Murray’s favorite things was eating momma’s cooking as he always said anything momma cooked was good. He will missed greatly by his family and numerous friends.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rhonda Lott; brother and best friend, Bill Lott of Hazlehurst; father-in-law, E. B. Magee; sister-in-law, Barbara Magee; nephew, Shane Lott (Catherine), Gin Bray (Jeoff), Tyler Lott, Allie Lott; two great nephews; one great niece; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.