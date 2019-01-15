J. T. Lingle, 97, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 14, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be 10am-11am Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Services with a Graveside service at 11:30am at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Lingle was a graduate of Crystal Springs High School and attended Mississippi College until he enlisted in the Army. He enlisted in the US Army as Medical Technician but before deployment to the South Pacific was transferred to Cannon Co. 155 Infantry where he served for 5 years and 3 months. He worked as Postmaster in Crystal Springs for 26 years and was a Civil Servant for a total of 49 years.

Mr. Lingle is survived by his daughter, Renee Newton of Mendenhall; grandchildren Holly Moulder (Jason), and Jay Shows; step grandson, Adam Newton; step granddaughter, Nora N. Stone; great grandchildren, Millie Moulder, Max Moulder, and Mitch Moulder, Alex Shows and Tucker Shows.

Memorials may be made to Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, 306 W. Georgetown Street, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.