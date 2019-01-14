Robert Harold Strong, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Sunday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Sardis Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Strong was a longtime member and active Deacon at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He loved his church and his Pastor. Mr. Strong enjoyed gardening and to fish. He had worked at Sanderson Farms for 20 years.

Mr. Strong was survived by son, Robert Strong of Fort Lauderdale, FL; daughters, Lynn Wallace of Texarkana, TX, and Shannon Saulters of Royston, GA; step-son, Ricky Nelson of Hazlehurst; step-daughter, Leigh Bridges of Hazlehurst; brother, Larry Strong of Clinton; sister, Judy Thornton of Bolton; 7 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.