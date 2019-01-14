Ricky A. McKinley, 59, passed away at his residence January 11, 2019. Visitation will be Monday from 5pm-8pm and Tuesday from 10am-11am. At Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Ricky was a glazier in the glass industry. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lynda McKinley and Nancy Randall.

Survivors include his daughters, Shonda Ivey of Crystal Springs and Cheyenne McKinley of Byram; brothers, Charles McKinley of Wesson and Tim McKinley of Crystal Springs; sister, Rhonda Lowe of Brandon; 4 grandchildren.