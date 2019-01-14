Betty Slay Keywood, 84, of Hazlehurst, passed away January 13, 2019, at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.

Mrs. Keywood, a native of Hazlehurst, was a retired City Clerk for the city of Hazlehurst. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst and of the DAR.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Keywood; granddaughter, Whitney Johnson; brother, Von Slay.

Mrs. Keywood was survived by her daughter, Betty Jo Johnson of Thibodaux, LA; sons, Bubba Keywood (Julie) of Douglasville, GA, Steve Keywood (Cindy) of Madison and Jerry Keywood (Amy) of Hazlehurst; sisters, Pat King of Baton Rouge, Ann Weeks of Wesson and Debbie Nance of Hazlehurst; brothers, Russell Slay of Wesson and Jim Slay of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Meghan Fruchey, Genny Keywood, Joseph Keywood and Jay Keywood; great grandchildren, Liam Fruchey, Molly Fruchey, Lily Fruchey, Jeremiah Keywood and Lazarus Keywood.