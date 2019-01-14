Barbara Jean Brock, 87, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her residence January 13, 2019.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm-8pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Bonnie Vanlandingham Terrell; brother, Gary Terrell, and daughter, Cherry Graham.

Survivors include her loving husband, R.G. Brock; daughters, Bonnie Carter of Batesville and Anette Wade of Crystal Springs; son, Greg Brock of Oxford; brother, Wayne Terrell of Clinton; eight Grandchildren, fourteen Great-grandchildren, and two Great-great-grandchildren.