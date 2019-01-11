Mrs. Vicky Graves Hathorn, 56, passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at her home in Madison, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 13th, at First United Methodist Church in Louisville, MS, with Rev. Mike Childs officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, and on Sunday one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Vicky was born on September 13, 1962, in Jackson, MS to Jessie and Carol Graves. She grew up in Crystal Springs, MS and later moved to Louisville, MS where she lived and raised her family and opened a successful beauty salon. Vicky loved spending time talking with and getting to know her customers who all quickly became her friends. She also dearly loved spending time planning and hosting family gatherings and working in her yard planting flowers.

Vicky was preceded in death by her father, Jessie D. Graves.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hathorn of Madison, MS; her mother Carol J. Graves of Byram, MS; daughters, Wendy Lingle of Brandon, MS, Kim (Barry) H. Pitts, and Kyla H. Sanford, both of Madison, MS; sons, Corey (Megan) Hancock of Starkville, MS, and Brad (Britton) Hathorn of Madison, MS; her mother-in-law, Mildred Hathorn of Louisville, MS; sister, Judy Armstrong of Crystal Springs, MS; brothers, Randall Graves and Michael Graves, both of Crystal Springs, MS, and Mickie Joe (Renee) Graves of Hazlehurst, MS; grandchildren, Bradyn Eaves, Ashlyn Eaves, Luke Pitts, Tyler Pitts, Lawson Hathorn, Landon Hathorn, Wells Sanford, Asher Hathorn, and Millie Thomas Hancock; and many nieces and nephews.