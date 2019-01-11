Shooting in Hazlehurst Friday morning

A Hazlehurst man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after being shot Friday morning.

According to Hazlehurst Police Chief Byron Swilley, the shooting victim—who is said to be a black man in his early twenties—was driven to the police department by an acquaintance around 3:20 a.m. Friday. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to Copiah County Medical Center before being transported to UMMC.

It appears the victim was shot in the upper shoulder and neck area. He wasn’t able to tell police anything about the shooting.

Police determined that the shooting occurred at North Haley Street and Georgetown Street. There were four shell casings found at the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses, but at this time a suspect has not been determined. Police believe the victim knew the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Hazlehurst Police Department.

There will be a complete story in the next edition of the Copiah County Courier.