Ernestine Pendleton Johnson, 72, of Hazlehurst, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Viewing of the body will be at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, Friday, January 11, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home with the final viewing of the body from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church. There will be no repast.

Ms. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Sandra Johnson, granddaughter Dawson Johnson; sisters Thelma McClinton (Sidney) and Beatrice Pendleton all of Hazlehurst; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.