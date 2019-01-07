Ernestine Pendleton Johnson
Ernestine Pendleton Johnson, 72, of Hazlehurst, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019.
Viewing of the body will be at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, Friday, January 11, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home with the final viewing of the body from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church. There will be no repast.
Ms. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Sandra Johnson, granddaughter Dawson Johnson; sisters Thelma McClinton (Sidney) and Beatrice Pendleton all of Hazlehurst; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.