Lane closures scheduled on I-20 and I-55 in Hinds County

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Lane closures. Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

WHEN: Monday, January 7, and Tuesday, January 8, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily. Work is dependent on favorable conditions.

WHERE: The two left lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound beginning at Terry Road will be closed.

The left lane of the Interstate 55 northbound exit to I-20 eastbound will be dedicated to I-20 eastbound traffic. Traffic traveling I-55 northbound to I-20 eastbound will be restricted to the far right lane.

WHY: Concrete leveling.

HOW: Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when approaching and traveling through this work zone.