Lane closures scheduled on I-20 and I-55 in Hinds County
WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
WHAT: Lane closures. Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.
WHEN: Monday, January 7, and Tuesday, January 8, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily. Work is dependent on favorable conditions.
WHERE: The two left lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound beginning at Terry Road will be closed.
The left lane of the Interstate 55 northbound exit to I-20 eastbound will be dedicated to I-20 eastbound traffic. Traffic traveling I-55 northbound to I-20 eastbound will be restricted to the far right lane.
WHY: Concrete leveling.
HOW: Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when approaching and traveling through this work zone.
Advanced warning signs will be in place. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure. Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.