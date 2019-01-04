Cherry Berry Graham, 72, of Brandon, formerly of Crystal Springs, passed away January 4, 2019 at River Oaks Hospital.

Visitation will be 2:30pm-3:30pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 3:30pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial in Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Graham is survived by her husband, Roland Graham; daughters, Sandy Campbell (Tony) of Crystal Springs, Christy McGee (Rodney) of Brandon, and Amanda Boggs (David) of Southhaven; son, Nicholas Graham (Cindy) of Flora; father, R. G. Brock; mother, Arava Lee Johnson; brother, Greg Brock of Oxford; sister, Anette Wade of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Brock Campbell, Dustin McGee, Madison Martin, Blake Martin, Maygan Bowman, Conner Boggs, Riley Graham, Cannon Graham, Adalee Bowman, and Brooklyn Boggs; and great grandchild, Will Campbell.