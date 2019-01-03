Nan Lou McCluney, 98, of Crystal Springs, died December 31, 2018.

Services will be held at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs on Friday January 4th, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 and a memorial service afterwards. Burial will be in the Crystal Springs Cemetery.

She was born August 12, 1920 to the late Byron Pascal Paul and O’Della Manning Paul.

Nan graduated from Crystal Springs High School and began her career in banking at Truckers Exchange Bank after a commercial and business course. She retired from the Sunburst Bank in 1986. She was a member and officer of the National Association of Banking Women, attending various conferences and conventions throughout the U.S. in the mid 1960’s. Nan was a member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church where she served as a Board member and church treasurer as well as a member and treasurer of the Wesleyan Social Guild. She also was a member of the Copiah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ross McCluney, a sister Helen A. Paul, a brother Bryon Paul and sister-in-law Ruby Paul.

Nan is survived by her niece Suzanne Paul Stephens (Dan) and their daughter, Emily as well as her nephew James B. Paul and his daughters, Brighton and Bethany. In addition, her nephew Ross McCluney and his sons, Alan and Kevin. She will be fondly remembered for her sunny outlook, optimism and kindness.

The family expresses gratitude to Nan’s caregivers: Vickie Baker, Carolyn Bailey, Jalin Sojourner and Annette Wade as well as retired caregivers Ardella Lilly and Jerry Smiley.

Memorials may be made to Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, 306 Georgetown Street, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.