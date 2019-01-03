Ben Burney

Ben Richard Burney, a World War II Veteran of Crystal Springs, died in his home on January 1, 2019.

Visitation will be 11am-1pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 1pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

He served in the Pacific Theater aboard the U.S.S. Soubarissen. He was the son of Ben I. and Velma McCoy Burney. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Catherine Wilson Burney, daughter Catherine Glynn Burney and sister Marilyn Burney Thompson. Ben was born on July 30, 1926. Upon graduation from Crystal Springs High School he joined the Navy and began his military service. When he returned home, he attended Co-Lin Junior College and graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi. On May 31, 1949, Ben was married to Catherine Wilson. He began his work career in Memphis TN, later moving to Metairie, LA.

In 1957 Ben, Catherine and their three daughters returned to his home in Crystal Springs. He worked alongside his father establishing Burney Water Well Service, providing water wells and community water lines for rural Crystal Springs residents. He also worked at Kuhlman Electric, Royal Maid in Hazlehurst, and then retired as Vice President of National Sales from Mississippi Industries for the Blind in 1987.

Even though Ben retired, he continued to actively serve his community in the Lions Club, Lake Copiah Board of Directors, financial officer of his church and as a member of the Cattleman’s Association. He was a founding member of the U.S.S. Soubarissen Ship Reunions, attended these events with shipmates all over the nation, and hosted several reunions in his home state. Bringing World War II Navy Veterans together for these reunions was one of his passions. He made time to teach his grandsons to sail and navigate his sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico.

He is survived by daughter, Janice Burney Arrington (Myron Lamar) of Crystal Springs; daughter Virginia Burney Price (Joel) of Brandon; Grandchildren: Jamie Myers (Kelli); Erica DeRouen (John); Isaac Price (Meghan); Thomas Price (Tricia); Lee Berry (Belle); Ben Berry (Katie);

Great-Grandchildren: Josh Myers (Haley), Kaylin Fisher and Greyson Myers; Jon Aaron, Chelsea, Katie and Jayme DeRouen; Andrew, Madison, Hunter and Carson Price; Charlie Berry; Avery Berry and Tillie Berry; and Great-great-grandson: Peter Myers

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.

Memorials can be made to Mississippi Toughest Kids (P. O. Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059) and Mercy House Adult & Teen Challenge (1110 Mary St., Georgetown, MS 39078)