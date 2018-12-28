Irma Dean Spikes, 73, of Jayess, passed away December 27, 2018 at Lawrence County Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Sunday at Unity Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Sunday at Unity Baptist Church with burial at Unity Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She is survived by granddaughters, Cheyenne Watkins (Gerald Ray) and Cierra Spikes; grandson, Cameron Spikes; step-grandson, J. T. Sesson; great grandchild, Deson Watkins; brother, Joseph Lambert of Jayess; and sister, Dainty Clark of Ruth.