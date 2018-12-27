Brandon, MS – Hansel Anthony Jones, 75, a resident of Brandon, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Brandon First United Methodist Church in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held from 12-2 pm Thursday at the church.

Mr. Jones was born in Crystal Springs, MS on October 21, 1943 to Hansel Ware Jones and Lavada Walker Jones. He graduated from Crystal Springs High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and received a degree in Journalism and began working at the Jackson Daily News for several years while he attended the Jackson School of Law. He was married December 2, 1973 to Janet Sims Jones. Mr. Jones practiced law in Jackson, MS for 41 years. He was a member of Brandon First United Methodist Church in Brandon, MS. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Hansel Ware Jones and Lavada Walker Jones; his brother, Hiram Jones and his sister, Elizabeth Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet Sims Jones; his children, Benjamin Todd (Jayme) Jones, Christopher Hiram Jones and Emily Renee Jones Caraway; grandchildren, Caitlin Grace Jones and Riley Holden Caraway; sister, Barbara Jones; brother, Richard Jones; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to: Mississippi Toughest Kids Foundation, P.O. Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059 or 601-892-1117 or to Brandon First United Methodist Church 205 Mary Ann Dr, Brandon, MS 39042 or (601) 824-0281.