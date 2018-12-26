Sally Blaylock Purifoy, 76, of Crystal Springs, passed away December 25, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Purifoy a native of Midnight, MS. She was an Assistant Administrator at several nursing homes. Mrs. Purifoy was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Tommy Blaylock and Sherman Blaylock, and brother-in-law, Glen Stroud.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stanley Purifoy; son, John Purifoy of Crystal Springs; brothers, Sonny Blaylock (Mary Etta) of Crystal Springs, Travis Blaylock (Betty) of Georgetown, and Rudy Blaylock (Fay) of Crystal Springs; sisters, JoAnne Stroud of Louisville, TX, and Carolyn Reid (Al) of Panama Beach, FL; and two grandchildren, Chance Purifoy and Nick Purifoy.