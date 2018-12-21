John Lampton Touchstone, 89,of Crystal Springs, passed away December 21, 2018 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be 12:30pm-2pm Sunday at Stringer Family Funeral in Crystal Springs. Services will 2pm Sunday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Touchstone was a native of Magnolia. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Touchstone had lived in Crystal Springs since 1939 except for his time serving in the Air Force. He was a Revenue Officer for the IRS until retiring in 1978. Mr. Touchstone was a member of First Baptist Church Crystal Springs and he loved the Lord and resides in Heaven with him now. He loved his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Barr Touchstone; daughters, Susan Touchstone and Linda Touchstone both of Crystal Springs, and Leslie Jones (Doug) of Philadelphia; two granddaughters, Lyn Freeman (Brad) of Argyle, TX, and Beth Jones of Foley, AL; and four great grandchildren, Darby DeVilbiss (Scott) of Foley, AL, Logan Freeman, Carter Freeman, and Anna Freeman of Argyle, TX, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mississippi Toughest Kids or First Baptist Church Building Fund.