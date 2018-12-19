Mastered it!
Hazlehurst resident Cora Josette Anderson received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Belhaven University August 2018. Commencement ceremony was held on December 15, 2018 in Jackson, Mississippi.
Mrs. Anderson is a 21-year employee of the MS Dept. of Mental Health.
Posted in School News
