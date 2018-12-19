4-H members receive awards
Pistol awards were given to Anna Carraway, left, and Joseph Carraway, right. Ken Carraway is the instructor.
To find more of the 4-H award pictures, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Sports
