Houston Collins By Editor | December 18, 2018 | 0 Services for Houston Collins of Hazlehurst will be held Saturday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. at Antioch M.B. Church. A more complete obituary will follow shortly in the Copiah County Courier.