Bobbye Sojourner

Bobbye Jean Sojourner of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola, Ms.

The visitation will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm at Stringer Funeral Home, 26141 Hwy 27, Crystal Springs, Ms. A family funeral service will follow at 3:30 pm at Harmony Baptist Church in Crystal Springs

Mrs. Sojourner was born on August 20, 1931 in Crystal Springs, Ms. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. O. G. Touchstone. She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband, Charlie Sojourner, and her son, Jimmy Sojourner. She was also predeceased by her sister, Estelle Donahoe, and by her two brothers, Rex Touchstone and O.G. Touchstone. Mrs. Sojourner is survived by her two daughters, Jan Sojourner of Crystal Springs, Ms and Nan Randall (Randy) of Indianola, Ms and by her two granddaughters, Catherine Fandel (Peyton) of Starkville, Ms and Sarah Nan Donahoe (Trey) of Indianola, Ms and her great-grandson, Winn Fandel of Starkville, Ms. She is also survived by her brother Lampton Touchstone (Mary Barr) of Crystal Springs, Ms and her sister-in-law Katherine Touchstone of Glen Allan, Ms, as well as numerous nieces and nephews of the Sojourner and Touchstone family, all of whom she dearly loved.

Mrs. Sojourner was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and very involved in her family’s businesses. She was also a very active and committed member of her church. She taught the pre-school Sunday school class for over thirty years and also served on the church treasury committee for over thirty years.

The Sojourner and Randall families are especially grateful for the loving medical care given to Mrs. Sojourner by Dr. Eddie Donahoe and the staff of South Sunflower County Hospital in recent weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 6057 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, Ms 39059; Jackson Academy, P.O. Box 14978; Jackson, Ms 39211, or Indianola Academy, PO Box 967, Indianola, Ms 38751.