Wade Alexander, 54, of Wesson, passed away December 11, 2018 at St. Dominic Hospital.

Visitation will be 10am-12pm Friday at Sylvarena Baptist Church. Services will be 12pm Friday at Sylvarena Baptist Church with burial at Sylvarena Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Alexander was a graduate of Wesson High School where he was elected Mr. Wesson High and a graduate of Copiah Lincoln Community College. He worked 24 years at Hinds Community College. His hobbies included gardening, his dogs, visiting with his good friends, listening to the radio in his shop and hunting. Mr. Alexander loved being with his family, working, and the New Orleans Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Delaney Alexander; son, CPL USMC Jase Alexander (Mikayla) of Camp Pendleton, CA; mother, Sharon Alexander Langley of Wesson; sister, Amy Alexander Shelley (Chris) of Moundville, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Copiah County Chapter or Wade Alexander (Sr.) Scholarship Fund, Copiah Lincoln Community College, P. O. Box 371, Wesson, MS 39191.