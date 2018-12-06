Georgetown Christmas parade postponed By Editor | December 6, 2018 | 0 The Georgetown Christmas parade has been postponed until Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. due to the forecast of inclement weather. The give-away will be held after the parade as planned. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wesson parade pictures December 7, 2018 | No Comments » Historic Opera House to be demolished November 15, 2018 | No Comments »