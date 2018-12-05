Mary Catherine Hallman, 87, of Crystal Springs, passed away December 5, 2018 at Pine Crest Guest Home.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs and 1pm-2pm Friday at County Line Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Friday at County Line Baptist Church with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Hallman was a native of Eupora, MS, Webster County. She had lived in Crystal Springs for 66 years. Mrs. Hallman retired from nursing in 1997. She had worked for Hardy Wilson Hospital, Pine Crest Guest Home and Dr. Turner.

She is survived by her son, Brian Runnels of Crystal Springs; daughters, Tracie Rushing of Crystal Springs, Kathy Lopez of Pearl, Nancy Hynum of Richland, and Roxanne Mack of Crystal Springs; step children, Mary Linda Hallman, William Lawrence Hallman, and David Wayne Hallman all of New Jersey; sister-in-law, Vivian Pace of Crystal Springs; 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren.