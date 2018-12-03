Jane Franks Keating, 94, of Crystal Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, surrounded by her family at her home in Crystal Springs.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 1pm-2pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home with services following at 2pm. Interment will be in the Crystal Springs City Cemetery.

Jane was born in Waterloo, AL on April 7, 1924, to Carl and Maude Tucker Franks. She grew up in Savannah, TN. She and her late husband, William Thomas Keating, Sr. first met each other at the Greenwood, MS Air Base during war time and they later moved to Crystal Springs. In addition to her love for family and friends, she loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her son; William Thomas Keating, Jr. (Rebecca) of Louisville, KY, her daughters; Margaret Druetta (John), and Janice Bailey (Robert) both of Crystal Springs, and brothers; Len Franks of Charleston, SC, and Otis Franks of Louisville, KY, a sister; Martha Busbee of Atlanta, GA, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.