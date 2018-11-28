Funeral services for Mrs. Cynthia Simmons Forrester will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Riverwood Family, with interment at Riverwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of the service.

Mrs. Cynthia Simmons Forrester, 64, of Hazlehurst, passed away November 25, 2018, in Woodlands, TX. She was born January 9, 1954 to Henry and Evelyn Simmons. She worked as a Registered Nurse in labor and delivery for many years before being promoted to Chief Nursing Officer at Kings Daughters Hospital where she remained until she retired. She had an interest in many different hobbies including home decorating, gardening, sewing and cooking. Her favorite thing to do was spend valuable time with her seven grandchildren. She was a member of the McComb and Hazlehurst Garden Clubs and was a lifetime member of the American Women’s Health Organization for Neonatal Nursing and the Mississippi Hospital Association. Mrs. Forrester was a member of Hazlehurst United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth Aldrich Forrester and her father, Henry Gene Simmons, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her son, John Rhodes Farnham and wife, Jenny and their children, John Michael, Julieanne, and Jameson; daughter, Michaelanne Barton and husband, Brett, and their children, Annabrett, Bella, Blythe, and Brooks; mother, Evelyn Oubre’ Simmons; brothers, Henry Gene Simmons, Jr. and wife, Chris and Timothy Simmons; and sister, Angie Williamson.