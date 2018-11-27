Carl Ray Keys, 75, of Wesson, passed away November 26, 2018 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst and 10am-11am Thursday at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Thursday at Zion Hill Baptist Church with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Keys was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Chris Keys of Wesson; brother, Jimmy Keys of Wesson; sister, Melba Crane of Brookhaven; and one grandchild, Hart Keys.