Sallie Emily Hudson Sanders, 89, passed away November 24, 2018 at her residence in Wesson, Mississippi. She would have been 90 years old on December 26. She wanted people to know that she was a hard-working country girl who loved working outside in her yard, where something was always blooming. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchild.

Visitation and services will be held on November 27 at Beauregard United Methodist Church, where she attended since childhood. Burial will be at Beauregard Cemetery.

Visitation: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Service: 2:00 p.m.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her daughters: Linda S. Templeton (Randy) of Mishawaka, IN; Judy Theiler (John) of Redwood, MS; and Shirley Ross of Terry, MS. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Anthony (Andy) Templeton of Vicksburg, MS; Leigh Ann Field of Utica, MS; Amanda Blakely of Terry, MS; Jamie Frost of Wesson, MS; Robert Lee Cross, III (Trey) of Twenty-Nine Palms, CA; Emily Cross of Tylertown, MS. She had nine great grandchildren: Ryan Field, Chloe Blakely, Conner Blakely, Cameron Frost, Kelly Grace Frost, Kayla Hedrick, Kimberly Cross, Thomas Cross, and Jacob Burnthorn. Her great-great grandchild is Landon Hedrick.

Brothers Carl Smith and Mike Assink are officiating the service.

Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.