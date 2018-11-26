Deborah Ann Navarro, 73, of Hazlehurst, passed away November 23, 2018 at her home.

Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Navarro was a Christian and loved the Lord. She was a past restaurant owner and excellent cook.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frederick Navarro; sons, Todd Navarro of Baton Rouge, LA, Troy Navarro of Bay Monette, AL, and Tate Navarro of Slidell, LA; sister, Carole Noe of Canyon, TX; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.