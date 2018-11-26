Carolyn W. Vinzant, 79, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 25, 2018 at her residence. Visitation will be 6pm-8pm Tuesday at County Line Baptist Church. Services will be 10am Wednesday at County Line Baptist Church with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She was a lifelong resident of Copiah County. She loved her son and grandbabies very much and enjoyed spending time and drinking coffee with her friends. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Ben Vinzant of Crystal Springs; brother, Jerry Whittington of Crystal Springs; Alethea Gibson of Brookhaven; and two grandchildren, Leigh Vinzant and Betheny Vinzant.