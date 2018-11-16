J C Kees, 66, of Crystal Springs, passed away at Belhaven Select.

Visitation will be 9am-10am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Kees was a native of Mendenhall and a former resident of Baton Rouge, LA and Charleston, S.C. for several years before moving to Crystal Springs. Mr. Kees was a Baptist. He drove a truck for 54 years.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Bounds Kees; sons, James (Jamie) Kees of Crystal Springs and Michael Kees of Lafayette, LA; daughter, Kimberly Lusk of Wesson; brother, Charles Kees of Crystal Springs; sister, Johnnie Jennings of Rockport; and grandchildren Aleigha Kees, Wyatt Kees, Peyton Lusk, and Shaun Lusk.