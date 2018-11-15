Thomas Hayes “Skeet” Carraway, 93, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Arkansas. Visitation will be on Monday, October 19, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Pine Bluff-Dentville Cemetery in Dentville. MS. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Carraway was born to Ezekiel W. and Ada B. Carraway in Copiah County, MS. He and his wife, Sarah Velma Smith Carraway formerly lived in Baton Rouge, La. For 40 years where their family belonged as members of Florida Blvd. Baptist Church. Thomas “Skeet” worked for the local State Times/Morning advocate Newspaper as a printer for 38 years. The couple retired to Wesson, MS, in 1987 and later moved to Fayetteville, AR in 2001. Mr. Carraway was preceded in death by his wife, and continued to live in Fayetteville, AR until his death. Mr. Carraway was also a veteran and served during WWII as a medic in a mash unit in the South Seas on Goodenough Island in Papua New Guinea.

He is survived by two daughters, Mandy Cummins of Baton Rouge La., and Miriam Atwood and her husband, Dan, of Fayetteville, AR.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three surviving sisters: Joy Granger, Juanita Harris, and Elizabeth Waltman and their families; and the families of two other sisters who preceded him in death: Dorothy Mangold and Fay Gandy. A beloved husband, father, brother, and loving member of a large family, with many friends; he will be sorely missed.