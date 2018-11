City aldermen Rick Akin, Fred Sandifer, Ron Sims, Bo McKenzie, Frank Jones, and Mayor Shirley Sandifer met in regular session Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Board members authorized City Attorney Tim Rutland to notify owner Thomas Eddleman that his property, the old Opera House on Georgetown Street, must be demolished unless he does repairs.

To read more about the Opera House and it’s demise, see the Nov. 21 Courier, which will be out Nov. 20.