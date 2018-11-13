Services for Mr. Samuel Greer Ashley of Wesson are 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Zion Hill Baptist Church with burial at the Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5:00-9:00 pm at the church on Tuesday, November 13 and on Wednesday from 1:00 until time of services.

Mr. Samuel Greer Ashley, 83, went to be with his Lord on November 12, 2018 at his residence.

He was born on December 1, 1934 to the late George Frank Ashley and Julia Beasley Ashley. He served in the United States Army and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Ashley loved fishing, hunting and gardening and was “Famous” for his delicious tomatoes.

Preceding him in death were his parents; 2 sons, Greg and Sammy; 4 brothers and sister-in-law, Martha.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 ½ years, Juanita Ashley; 3 grandchildren, Gage Ashley, Sara Beth Ashley and Justin Smith; he is also survived by T.J. Coleman, Harold Hamilton, Betty Zehnder, Gregg Zehnder, Sandra and Paul Dickerson, Ann and Stan Runyan and numerous nieces and nephews.

