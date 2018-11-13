James Kevin Lack, 48, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 12, 2018 at his residence.

Graveside services will be 1pm Thursday at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Lack always loved the lumber business and worked for Jack Batte and Sons Lumber. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Lack, and mother, Patsy Westmoreland Lack.

He is survived by his daughter, Haylee Devin Smith of Harrisville; and sister, Kelli Lack Myers of Crystal Springs.