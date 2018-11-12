Jeanie Cheramie Howell, 72, passed away November 9, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Howell was a graduate of LSU and was Mardi Gras Queen. She was a Special Education and English Teacher. Mrs. Howell attended St. John’s Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Howell; son, Buddy Howell; daughter, Charlotte Howell; and brother, Russell Cheramie.

She is survived by her son, Tally Howell of Crystal Springs; brothers, Manny Cheramie and Harris Cheramie of Galliano, LA; sister-in-law, June Cheramie of Galliano, LA; sister, Corina Callais of Galliano, LA; and 7 grandchildren, Collin Slay, Lexie Slay, Catherine Howell, Allison Howell, Arianna Howell, Abigail Howell, and Andrew Howell.