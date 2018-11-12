Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Waldon will be on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Westside Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, MS, at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Bro. Larry Hart will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Westside Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Mrs. Waldon, 80, of Hazlehurst, MS, passed from this life on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Brookhaven, MS. She was born on June 13, 1938, in Hazlehurst, MS, to Arthur James and Nellie Mae Hughes McClendon. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church; was a homemaker; and enjoyed shopping, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 46 years, LeRoy “Jr.” Waldon, Jr.; and sister, Addie Nell McClendon.

Survivors are her son, Lynn Waldon and wife Jane of Byram, MS; daughter, Lacey Waldon McCardle and husband Jeff of Hazlehurst, MS; grandchildren, Kathryn Waldon, Jeffrey McCardle, Brandi James and husband Kyle, Rayne Shelton and husband Ross, Brad Buford and wife Terri, and Corey Buford and wife April; great grandchildren, Trace, Grayson, Kiley, Brantley, Ellee, Anna Rae and Everly; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Larry Foster, Chris Dear, Steve Shearer, Ross Shelton, Jeffrey McCardle, Brad Buford and Corey Buford. Honorary pallbearers are Trace McCardle, Grayson Walley, and Brantley James.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of King’s Daughters Medical Center, especially Greg May, RN of the ICU.

