Elaine Odom Bland, 71, of Hazlehurst, passed away November 11, 2018 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at New Providence Baptist Church. Services will be 10am Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at New Providence Baptist Church with burial at New Providence Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Bland was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Melisa Bland and Debra Bland; and a sister, Johnie Odom Middleton.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Bland; brothers, Ricky Odom of Hazlehurst and Randy Odom of Jackson; and sisters, Barbara Odom of Monticello and Betty Odom of Baton Rouge, LA.