Charlotte Ann Lamb passed away November 11, 2018 at her home.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday and 12pm-1pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 1pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Lamb was a faithful member of Kings Way Church in Crystal Springs. She was the Headmaster at Crystal Springs Christian Academy for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Taylor and a son, Joshua Lamb.

She is survived by husband, Jimmy “Aaron” Lamb; daughters, Tonia Mohon and Jackie Phillips (Tim) all of Crystal Springs; mother, Bobbie Ruth McCann Taylor; two grandchildren, Ryan Mohon and Christian Phillips; and two great grandchildren, Rylan Mohon and Ryleigh Mohon.