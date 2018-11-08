Veterans Day to include Flag Retirement Ceremony

The 2018 Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 12 at the Copiah County Courthouse. The ceremony will be held Nov. 12 instead of the customary Nov. 11, because of the way the holiday falls. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the courtroom.

Unlike most past Veterans Day programs, there will not be a speaker. The program this year will include a Flag Retirement Ceremony and a brief remembrance of World War I. Nov. 11 is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that brought an end to the fighting in World War I.