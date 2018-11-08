Hazlehurst loses to Magee in playoffs; ends season
Friday night Hazlehurst traveled to Simpson County to take on the Magee Trojans. The winner would advance to the second round of the playoffs next Friday night.
Posted in Sports
Related Posts
CSHS blasts St. Andrew’s, earns playoff spot
November 1, 2018 | No Comments »
Hazlehurst headed to the playoffs
November 1, 2018 | No Comments »
Chiefs squeak by Cobras 28-26
October 25, 2018 | No Comments »
Senior leader gets ejected; Indians fall apart Friday
October 25, 2018 | No Comments »
Indians lose close one to Wilkinson County
October 18, 2018 | No Comments »